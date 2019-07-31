Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $6.17 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 625.3% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,988,067. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $318.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92.

In other news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.