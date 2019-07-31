SPX (SPXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY19 guidance at $2.50-$2.65 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. SPX had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, CAO Michael Andrew Reilly sold 45,899 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,501,356.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.