SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Declares GBX 0.60 Dividend

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SQN opened at GBX 86 ($1.12) on Wednesday. SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD has a 1 year low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.66.

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD Company Profile

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

