Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Square to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Square stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,024.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Square has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.97.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 459,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,518,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

