Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.36% of Stag Industrial worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 24.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $31.66.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Stag Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

