Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $156.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $937,107.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,791. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 89,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $164,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK traded down $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.57. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.39%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.