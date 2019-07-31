Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,796,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Starbucks by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $100,418,000 after buying an additional 862,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $51.19 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 154.96%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,455 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,883 shares of company stock worth $7,422,903 over the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.