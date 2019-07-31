State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 6,018 Shares of Tribune (NYSE:TRCO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.18% of Tribune worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tribune by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,938,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,403 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Tribune by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,445,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,599 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tribune during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,472,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tribune by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tribune by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,340,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,843,000 after purchasing an additional 127,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tribune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRCO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,186. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33. Tribune has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Tribune (NYSE:TRCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.38. Tribune had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tribune will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

