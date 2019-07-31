State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.27. 6,639,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,690. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 56,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $2,604,075.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

