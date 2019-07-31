State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 24,111 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 331.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,548.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 220,608 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

In related news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 3,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $99,120.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,024.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $848,928. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 3,498,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000,858. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

