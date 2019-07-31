State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 26,431 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 229,816 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $88,314,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

REG traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 545,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers Corp has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.40 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

