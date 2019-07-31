State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,498 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 543.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,120 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 98.7% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,472,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,348 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 6,007,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,741,000 after purchasing an additional 626,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,299.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 671,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $542,964.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $102,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999 shares of company stock valued at $752,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $49.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,720,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

