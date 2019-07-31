State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,733 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,839,000 after purchasing an additional 48,065 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $210,102.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,366. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.35. 1,483,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

