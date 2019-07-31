State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,076 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 3,549,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,378. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.43.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,120 shares of company stock worth $2,960,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

