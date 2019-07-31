State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 129,747 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of YPF worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of YPF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 40,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,958. YPF SA has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. YPF had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that YPF SA will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is an increase from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. YPF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.23%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.