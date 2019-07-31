State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Aramark were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 9,798.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,441,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,743 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Aramark by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Aramark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

ARMK stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 57,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

