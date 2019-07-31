State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.32% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $16,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 490,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,470. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $196.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.85 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alex Vouvalides sold 43,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,940 shares in the company, valued at $4,595,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark T. Lammas sold 56,835 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,956,260.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,365.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,591 shares of company stock worth $4,427,861. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

