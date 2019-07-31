State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $12.90 Million in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 260,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.58% of CommVault Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after acquiring an additional 122,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. 414,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVLT. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

