State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 1,540.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,644,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,184 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,222,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,205,000 after buying an additional 131,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eHealth by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,464,000 after buying an additional 214,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in eHealth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,941,000 after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in eHealth by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,493,000 after buying an additional 72,093 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $474,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $539,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,270. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. First Analysis upgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eHealth to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,827. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. eHealth had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

