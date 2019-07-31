Steem (STEEM) Price Down 3.6% This Week

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Steem has a total market capitalization of $80.45 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Steem has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittrex and RuDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,078.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.59 or 0.03239422 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.01293735 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021527 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 353,966,785 coins and its circulating supply is 336,992,691 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, GOPAX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

