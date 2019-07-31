Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 2nd

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Shares of STL opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $23.40.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on Habit Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 1,533 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $31,579.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

