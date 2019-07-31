Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $800.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 15,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,796. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.43. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.55.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $70,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,362,356.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $1,172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,638.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,920. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

