Stingray Digitl Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.85 million.

