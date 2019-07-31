Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,186,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,039,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 94,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,195,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $173,930.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,321 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $126.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cascend Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

