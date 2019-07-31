Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S comprises approximately 1.4% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 1.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NESTLE S A/S has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $108.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.63. 161,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,753. The company has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

