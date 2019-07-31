Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,655 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 47.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 2,087.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,312. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.40. Dropbox Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.58 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $409,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $98,889.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Primeenergy Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

