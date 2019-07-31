Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,275 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $27.31. 3,180,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 81,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.