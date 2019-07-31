Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.45. 880,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,400. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

