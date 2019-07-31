StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $35.79

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.58, but opened at $35.79. StoneCo shares last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 950,506 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on shares of StoneCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.09.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 202.5% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 46,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $1,967,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in StoneCo by 506.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 45,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter worth about $3,274,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

