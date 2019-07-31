Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Summit Hotel Properties has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.23. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

