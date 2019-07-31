Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.25.

INN stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. 1,279,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,038. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INN shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.40.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

