SunOpta (SOY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$405.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.13 million.

TSE SOY opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $316.18 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of C$2.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.25.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

