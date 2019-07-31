SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,366,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 18,760,500 shares. Approximately 28.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

SunPower stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.33.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 46.65% and a negative return on equity of 83.67%. The firm had revenue of $348.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.62.

In other news, Director Patrick Wood III sold 33,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $265,175.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,464.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 32,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $257,339.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,034 shares of company stock valued at $588,421. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 483.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

