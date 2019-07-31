SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Trustmark in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

TRMK stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $22,288,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.