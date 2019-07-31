Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Trading Up 41.3%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares traded up 41.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.90, 5,085,255 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 90% from the average session volume of 2,673,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised Superior Energy Services from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.16.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,208.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 1,609.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Superior Energy Services by 1,767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Superior Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

