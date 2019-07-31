Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target at UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 90 target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SREN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Potlatchdeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 105.36.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

