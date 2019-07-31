Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sykes Enterprises stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,584. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

