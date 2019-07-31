Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. Raymond James set a C$80.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $0.35 target price on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.52.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.