T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,314,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,563 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. 49,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. T-Mobile Us has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $85.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

