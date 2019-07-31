Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,656 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 835,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,848,000 after buying an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,846,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,881,000 after buying an additional 349,473 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 107,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $223.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

