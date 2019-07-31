TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 1%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.75, 20,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 924,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRKR. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on TapImmune in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on TapImmune in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TapImmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

