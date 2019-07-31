Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Boosted by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Target by 62.2% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $736,379.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. 1,413,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,974. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

