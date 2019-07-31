Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Trading Down 1.2%

Target Healthcare REIT Ltd (LON:THRL)’s share price was down 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.60 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), approximately 192,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 220,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.40 ($1.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $435.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 115.13.

Get Target Healthcare REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 1.64 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

About Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL)

Target Healthcare REIT Limited is a closed-ended property investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified portfolio of freehold and long leasehold care homes that are let to care home operators, and other healthcare assets in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Target Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.