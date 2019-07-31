Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at CIBC

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, reaching C$64.58. The company had a trading volume of 827,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.90 and a one year high of C$67.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.48.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

