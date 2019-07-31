TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 195,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $918.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.92. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 221,939 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 1,086,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,130,000 after purchasing an additional 104,679 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,118,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCG BDC (CGBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.