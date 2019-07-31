TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TECSYS in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Mcgee expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TECSYS from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE:TCS opened at C$12.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.01 million and a P/E ratio of -223.68. TECSYS has a 52 week low of C$10.30 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.49.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$23.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.86 million.

About TECSYS

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

