Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Telephone & Data Systems stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,615. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Telephone & Data Systems has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Williamson sold 8,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $269,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott H. Williamson sold 33,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $1,106,986.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,100. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

