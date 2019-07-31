Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $339,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,886. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

