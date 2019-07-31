Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 226 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,729,000 after buying an additional 161,525 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11,372.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,592,306 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,624,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 641,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,299,000 after buying an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,278,000 after buying an additional 40,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,926. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

