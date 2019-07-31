Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. 90,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,012. The company has a market cap of $209.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

